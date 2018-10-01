Catoosa County officials recently reached a new Trans-Aid contract agreement so that it can continue to offer rides to local senior citizens, as well as two other annual contracts.
During the Sept. 4 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Chief Financial Officer Carl Henson explained the contract, and two other annual ones that the board unanimously approved.
“The Transit Alliance contracts with the Department of Human Services to provide transportation for senior citizens to the county senior center,” Henson said. “The estimated amount of trips exceeds 9,000 trips. The estimated value of the contract at $6 per passenger per trip is approximately $56,000.”
In addition to the Trans-Aid contract, Henson also presented to board with an annual audit engagement agreement between the county and Johnson, Hickey, and Murchison, P.C.
“The amount of the contract is not to exceed $53,500, which is the same as last year,” Henson said.
Thirdly, the board signed off on paying a new premium for its liability and property equipment insurance with Liberty Mutual.
“The current proposed renewal premium is $39,6505, which is up $7,644 over prior year,” Henson said.
Henson said that although this year’s premium is higher than what was paid last year, the increase comes after huge savings were had when the county began getting its coverage from Liberty Mutual.
“Up until last year, they had not been able to provide coverage to local governments in Georgia, but they seem to be very aggressive in this market,” Henson said. “Last year, we had a reduction of $140,000 in the insurance renewal, and it’s up 7,000 over last year’s renewal.”
Henson presented the details of the insurance to the board, which includes increased property values.
“In this proposal, they have increased the insurable values of property $15 million, and the value of personal property by $6 million, so we’ve had $21 million increase in estimated property values,” Henson said. “This is their second year, so they spent this last year going around to all the buildings and reappraising with all the property. We’ve had a good experience with them this last year, they’re real prompt on settling claims.”