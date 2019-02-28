Catoosa County has renewed an annual contract for the software used in its building department.
During the Feb. 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Planning and Zoning Director James Davis requested approval of the new contract, which will cost just under $12,000.
“This is our annual building department software contract with Meritage Systems,” Davis said. “Staff would like to ask for renewal of the annual contract in the amount of $11,448. This is the third year we have used this software and third renewal of the contract.
Davis said the amount has already been approved in his department’s budget for the current fiscal year and that the terms of the contract have not changed.
Before the item was voted on, Chairman Steven Henry inquired about the cost and the quality of the service Davis’ department is getting from the software.
“Has the price stayed the same all three years and they system is working fine,” Henry asked.
“Yes, Mr. Chairman,” Davis replied. “It is. They’re actually in the process of upgrading their software to something called Community Core. It’s supposed to be more user-friendly not only for the permit technicians, but also the inspectors. There’s no additional cost or anything like that with the new software.”
Davis explained that the software allows inspectors and the overall process to flow well from a communication standpoint.
“Out in the field, inspectors have apps on their phones where they enter their notes, any issues, they take pictures with their phones while they’re out on site, and as soon as they result that inspection, an email automatically goes to the office, the builder, the homeowner, or anybody else,” Davis explained.
Davis says the software helps keep everyone informed of the status of any inspection.
“If it’s for a homeowner, they’re notified every step of the way exactly what’s going on with their home; why something failed, any issues, etc.,” Davis said. “Everybody’s in the loop. It’s transparent and everybody knows what’s going on. It’s definitely an asset to our department.
In addition to the approval of the software, the board also chose to go ahead and cancel the March 5 meeting due to anticipation of lack of a quorum.
The next regularly scheduled Catoosa County Board of Commissioner’s meeting will be held Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m.