During its final meeting of the year, Catoosa County’s Board of Commissioners took care of some housekeeping business for 2019 by renewing its funding agreement with the Public Defender’s Office and appointing a vice chairman.
On Dec. 18, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Lead Public Defender David Dunn presented the agreement to the board and gave an update on the goings on of 2018.
“As in previous years, it (the agreement) incorporates the budget, which has already been approved as part of the general budget,” Dunn said. “This contract is essentially the same contract that you’ve considered and approved since 2005. The only changes are grammatical or in format. It obligates us to continue operating and covering the courts that we cover and obligates the four counties to jointly contribute additional overhead and manpower to allow us to do that efficiently.”
After a little bit of turnover in 2018, Dunn said, his office has found a groove headed into 2019.
“It’s been a difficult year personnel-wise,” Dunn said “We’ve had some turnover this year that was unexpected. We’re back to full strength and right now we have a great crew of lawyers and admins in the office. I’m very confident in where we’re at with the program.”
The board unanimously approved the agreement renewal.
Each year, the Public Defender’s Office has a budget of roughly $1.5 million. The majority of the funding, roughly $735,000, is provided by the state while the remainder is split between the four counties in the judicial court circuit: Walker, Catoosa, Dade, and Chattooga.
Vice chairman
In other business during the meeting, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty recommended the appointment of a new vice chairman for the commission for 2019.
“At the last meeting of the year for the Board of Commissioners, we appoint a vice chairman,” Patty said. “Under our normal rotation, it would be Commissioner Jim Cutler that would be up for nomination and appointment to serve in the absence of the chairman.
Commissioners unanimously voted to approve Cutler to serve as vice chairman and to lead meetings in the event Chairman Steven Henry is absent.