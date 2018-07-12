Catoosa County officials recently approved a new five-year agreement with Atlanta Gas Light for gas services as part of the renovations involved with Fire Station 3 along U.S. Highway 41.
Catoosa County Chief Financial Officer and interim County Manager Carl Henson presented the new contract to the Board of Commissioners during the June 19 meeting and explained that gas meter relocation work had to be done while the fire station is being remodeled.
“In the process of remodeling Fire Station 3, it became necessary to upsize and relocate the meter,” Henson said. “Atlanta Gas Light offered to relocate and upsize that meter with no charge to the county, but the cost associated with that was $3,615, and they’re asking that we sign a contract for five years that we will continue service.”
Henson said the scheduled six-month project that began in the spring, is being completed on schedule, and that the gas meter issue is part of that process.
“We have authorized this in order to not delay the progress of the renovation,” Henson explained.
Although there was a $3,600 cost related to the meter work, Henson explained that the gas company was footing that bill as incentive in the new contract agreement.
“So as long as we continue with our contract, there is no fee, but if we back out, then we pay” Chairman Steven Henry asked.
“Right,” Henson said.
In January, the board awarded bid for the renovation project to the Chattanooga, Tenn. Based Chazler Inc. Construction for an amount not to exceed $725,000.