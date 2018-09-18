Catoosa County officials recently approved the purchase of two new vehicles to replace a problematic van in its recreation department, and a worn-out Jeep for the extension office.
During the Sept. 4 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown presented the recommendation from a recent bid opening.
“The bids are for purchase of vehicles for the recreation department and the extension office,” Brown said. “The recreation department is requesting a 12-passenger van to replace a 1996 club passenger van that was recently taken out of service. The extension office is requesting a purchase of new pickup truck to replace a 1999 Jeep Cherokee with over 200,000 miles (on it).”
Brown said invitations to bid were sent out July 16, and that the county received a lot of activity.
“Six proposals were received and the lowest responsible bid for the 12-passenger van was Langdale Chevrolet out of Sylvester, Ga. for $26,861, and the lowest responsible bid for the pickup truck was Prater Ford in Calhoun in the amount of $30,546.36,” Brown explained. “Public Works is recommending the purchase of both vehicles for an amount of $57,407.36.”
Before the board unanimously approved the purchase, Chairman Steven Henry asked about the status of the current vehicles.
Brown explained that both current van and the Jeep at the extension office are in poor condition and would soon be decommissioned and auctioned off.
“The van is not in good shape at all, we’re getting ready to put it on GovDeals.com,” Brown said.
Brown added that the vehicles will be purchased with funds from 2014 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax).