Several members of Catoosa County’s Public Works Department were recently recognized by their department head and the Board of Commissioners for outstanding emergency work at the courthouse.
In early December, the Probate Court office experienced a big pipe leak that required swift, efficient work. Thankfully, a crew with Public Works was able to step up and take care of things.
“We have a special recognition that we’d like to make tonight for some employees in the Public Works Department because they definitely went above and beyond the call of duty,” said County Manager Alisha Vaughn.
Commissioners recognized employees Doug Dilbeck, Matt Smith, Justin Owens, Brian Brackett and Charles Owens, who worked overtime to make sure the problem was fixed as soon as possible.
Public Works Director D.E. “Buster” Brown said the men stayed late into the night to remedy the issue.
“We got a call that there was a leak in the courthouse and it turned out to be a cast-iron pipe in the second floor that had cracked and the sewer was leaking down into the first floor,” Brown said. “It was a pretty bad situation and these guys worked hard. The next morning, you never would have known that anything happened.”
To compound the issue, it was a hectic court week with jury selection going on.
“For them to do what they did and for Jeff (Hullender, Probate Court judge) to be able to be back in his office the next day, it’s really a testament to the work they did,” Brown said. “They were expecting 600 people for court the next morning, so the pressure was on. They worked until after midnight, and it didn’t go unnoticed.”
Luckily, the damage struck the Probate Court waiting room during lunch time, so no one was directly impacted by the water.
“We closed the office and we were back in it the next day at 10 o’clock,” Probate Judge Jeff Hullender said. “They did a wonderful job, and we’re really proud of the work that they did.”