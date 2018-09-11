Catoosa County officials have proclaimed September as “Literary Month” in support of the Catoosa Citizens for Literacy organization.
During the Aug. 21 Board of Commissioners meeting, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty read the proclamation recognizing the month of literacy awareness, and spoke about how much the Catoosa Citizens for Literacy and the Catoosa Learning Center have contributed to the local residents.
“Our literacy group has really done a good job in this county,” Patty said. “Catoosa Citizens for Literacy helps citizens through literacy to become productive contributors to our community and to provide existing and future employers of Catoosa County with a literate, productive workforce.”
For years, the organization has helped local residents get GED instruction, offered reading programs, and offered computer classes at no charge.
Catoosa Citizens for Literacy Executive Director Shirley Smith says the organization has been able to flourish in large part to the support of the Board of Commissioners and the community.
“We couldn’t do it if you didn’t believe in us and if you didn’t support us,” Smith said. “On behalf of all those that now have their GED, that now have a job, thank you on behalf of all of us.”