Catoosa County officials delayed a vote last week regarding the rezoning of a proposed development that would bring more than 100 homes to the area of Moore Road.
During the July 17 meeting, the Board of Commissioners expressed concerns with school overcrowding and sewer hookups, which prompted a vote to delay the matter until the next meeting in two weeks.
Hoyt Lance requested the rezone of approximately 52 acres from A-1 agricultural to an R-3 residential to accommodate 103 homes off Moore Road.
The county’s zoning director stated that the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the request with a 4-0 vote on June 26.
Attorney Brandon Bowen and Engineer Mike Price spoke on Lance’s behalf about the development, which would have homes on smaller lots in a walker-friendly neighborhood.
“According to your comprehensive plan, this area is designated as ‘suburban neighborhood’ on county maps,” Bowen said. “It states that the intent of the suburban neighborhood character area ‘is to create new suburban neighborhoods to improve the quality of life with an increased sense of place and community’.”
Bowen contended that the development plans are a perfect fit with what that county wants to do in that area.
“In requesting an R-3, we’re squarely in what your comprehensive plan says is the right thing to develop on this property,” Bowen said. “The development we’re proposing is going to be 2.7 units per acre, which is squarely in what your comprehensive plan says is appropriate for this district.”
Price explained that all the homes will be single family, but that other type homes were discussed when the project was first discussed.
“Initially, we thought maybe townhouses, but the planning commission sort of indicated that that might not be in keeping with what they felt was appropriate for the area, so we did look at going with single-family homes,” Price said.
Price added that they want to have a lot of community space within the development for residents to enjoy.
“We see an opportunity here to gather walking trails for people to be able to utilize; you can also see where we’ve put some green spaces to sort of allow the interconnectivity of walking trails to be within the subdivision,” Price said. “Sidewalks would be installed as part of the development, and we would see some of these community lots that would have walking trails as well.”
Although no one has voiced opposition with the development, the board unanimously voted to delay the matter two weeks in order to talk with the school system and examine the sewer needs as well.
“I make a motion that we table this until the next meeting and get with the school system,” Commissioner Jeff Long said. “Since this is large and I know several of the schools are already maxed out on their students.”
Price admitted that the developers haven’t applied for sewer through the city of Chattanooga yet either.
“We didn’t want to get the cart before the horse,” Price said.
“Sometimes the cart changes,” Chairman Steven Henry said.
Even when and if the zoning does go through at the next meeting, Price said the group would still have to go back to Planning and Zoning to request a variance to make the lots 50-foot wide instead of the normal minimum of 80-foot for the R-3 zone.
The next Board of Commissioner’s meeting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.