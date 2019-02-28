Catoosa County commissioners are on board with the city of Ringgold’s plan to do a streetscape project around the courthouse on Nashville Street.
During the Feb. 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, officials discussed the planned project that was introduced by the Ringgold City Council back in November.
County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty said the project has been discussed for years, but that it’s now officially in the works.
“The city of Ringgold would like to design around the courthouse; a part of this particular project would be to remove the location of the gas pumping station at the courthouse, which has been approved since the 2004 SPLOST, but nothing has been done with it,” Patty said. “We would end up taking out the tank there, comply with EPD rules on it, and then the roads beside the courthouse are going to be one way streets.”
When Ringgold presented the first plans, City Councilman Randall Franks explained that the project is aimed at not only moving the gas pumps, but also creating more parking, new crosswalks, and helping traffic congestion.
“This will make a tremendous improvement in the traffic flow around the courthouse,” Franks said on Nov. 12. “We’ll be adding additional parking on all of these streets around the courthouse, with a tremendous amount of additional parking on Jail Street, as well as along Lafayette Street and on Maple Street.”
The parking along Nashville Street (U.S. Highway 41) would remain essentially the same under the current plan.
Preliminary details of the plan include making Maple and Jail streets one-way, plus new and revamped crosswalks, green spaces, and more parking.
“So we’re making a motion to approve this and to give them (Ringgold) our blessing,” Chairman Steven Henry asked.
“Yes,” Patty replied. “It’s a city project. Our county manager has coordinated with our constitutional officers who are the ones who live in the courthouse so to speak, and they are on board with doing this.”
Philip Schofield with CTI Engineers was at the meeting as well and said he’s discussed the project with other people directly impacted.
“We also talked with the sheriff’s department, so they’re agreeable as well with the design,” Schofield said. “It’s gone through several iterations with the City Council of Ringgold before we got to meet with the folks at the courthouse and the sheriff. Part of the project is on county property and part of it is in the right-of-way. It’s a joint effort on agreeing on everything.
Overall, Schofield said the plan would create approximately 16 more parking spots around the courthouse.
He added that the project came about following a study done a couple of years ago to help revitalize downtown.
“There was a study by the Carl Vinson Institute and the Lyndhurst Foundation for the entire downtown area; kind of revitalization and beautification type of plan, and this is just a little piece of that plan that they came up with,” Schofield said.
The board unanimously approved moving forward with the plans.
Commissioner Jeff Long also suggested that some signage be erected for courthouse staff parking.
“It can get congested and fill up quickly there,” Long said.
Schofield affirmed that that issue had been discussed previously, and could be added to the plan.