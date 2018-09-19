Everyone loves trivia about the place they call home. Here are some interesting numbers and tidbits about Catoosa County.
Size: Catoosa County is 162 square miles, tied with Barrow County as the eighth smallest out of the 159 counties in Georgia.
Age: Catoosa County was established in 1853, the same year as Webster, Hart, Pickens, Dougherty, Fulton and Worth counties. Seventy-eight counties are older than Catoosa. Interesting aside: Before the establishment of charter counties in Georgia in 1777, the state had parishes, like Louisiana.
Population: Only 35 counties in Georgia have more residents than Catoosa, which has around 66,000 people.
Density: Only 20 counties in the state are more densely populated than Catoosa, which has 401 people per square mile. By comparison, Walker County has 152 residents per square mile. Clinch County, the least dense, has eight and DeKalb County, the densest, has 2,638.
Borders: Catoosa County borders two other Georgia counties — Walker and Whitfield, and one state, Tennessee. By contrast, Walker County borders six Georgia counties and two states.
Age of residents: 39.7 years old and getting older. Estimates say we’ll average 40.4 years old by 2021.
Work: As of 2014, 4,309 Catoosa residents both lived and worked in the county. 20,277 lived in the county but worked elsewhere, and 8,972 people lived outside the county but came here to work.
Schools: The Catoosa County Public School System has just over 10,400 students and 18 schools.
Finally, what are the top courses students study in the technical colleges of the area? In order of popularity, Welding Technology, Business Administration and Management, Industrial Mechanics and Maintenance Technology, Automotive Mechanics Technology, and Health Services.
Sources: U.S. Census Bureau, Georgia Department of Labor, Georgia Department of Education, Catoosa County Economic Development Authority