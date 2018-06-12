“If we encounter a man of rare intellect, we should ask him what books he reads.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Before founding father James Madison put pen to paper as a key writer of the U.S. Constitution, he ordered dozens of books from abroad – books about law, forms of government, the history of empires. He filled himself with knowledge and the experience of others before embarking on one of the most important ventures in the history of humankind.
“The world belongs to those who read,” says an anonymous quote on the web.
The good news for parents who want their children to become great readers is that the Catoosa County Library is prepared to help with its summer reading program.
“We do everything in our power to make reading come alive for kids,” says Shannon Neal, Children’s Coordinator for the library.
To learn more about the summer reading program or the library
Facebook: facebook.com/catoosacountylibrary
Phone: 706-965-3600
In person: 108 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold. Library hours are Mondays and Wednesdays,10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Libraries Rock!” is this summer’s reading program title, and Neal and her team mean to prove it. Parents can find activities at the library for children almost every day the doors are open, from “Baby & Me” story hours all the way up to “Teen Movie Making.” There are special events for toddlers, young children, tweens and teens that involve music, theater, crafts and building, all in a setting that encourages reading.
Neal says that childhood is the time to develop a love of reading. “You can’t get far in life without good reading skills. If you learn to love books when you’re young, it will make your whole life easier and will open endless doors for you.”
Parents can sign their children up for “Libraries Rock!” online or in person at the library.