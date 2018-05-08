Catoosa County government will give residents to chance to get to know those running for office on Saturday, May 12, by holding a two-hour candidate “Meet & Greet” on the courthouse lawn.
The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. and will feature speeches from candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, Georgia secretary of state, Catoosa County school board, Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, and Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge.
The “Meet & Greet” will also include food, live music, games, pet adoptions, and booths setup by all local candidates, which will give voters the opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback from the candidates.
Anyone seeking more information about the event can contact Economic Development Authority Coordinator Taylor Kielty at 423-355-3670, or via email at Taylor.Kielty@catoosa.com.