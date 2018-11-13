A Catoosa County home was burglarized on Three Notch Road, but the offender(s) only made off with one item, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred in the 4500 block of Three Notch Road on Nov. 6, or possibly the night before.
The victim said the home is under construction, but that he arrived to find that the home had been burglarized with the back door kicked in.
The only thing believed to be missing from the property was a 6-foot fiberglass ladder valued at approximately $50.
Luckily for the victim, most of the tools and items of value weren’t left in the home while it’s being built.
The victim told police that the only possible suspect was an unknown white male who stopped at the residence a week earlier asking for spare lumber.
The man was describes as being in his 40s, approximately 6’ tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. The man also had short brown hair and a stubbly beard, reports show.
“The man was driving a black sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima,” Deputy Aaron Thomas said.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the potential suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.