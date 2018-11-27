Catoosa County officials will host a town hall meeting Thursday night, Nov. 29, to discuss the proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) that residents will be able to vote on in the spring.
County commissioners and elected officials from both Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe will be in attendance to further discuss details about the referendum planned for the March ballot.
If approved, the revenue from the 1-percent sales tax would be dedicated to transportation projects in the county such as road paving and bridge repairs.
Walker County voters approved the same type of tax last fall, while voters in Dade County voted “no” on similar referendums last fall and in May of this year.
Late last year and on into January, the county and two cities had trouble deciding on a three-way split of the similar SPLOST tax.
The boards ultimately worked out a $39-$13.5-$7.5 (Catoosa County/Fort Oglethorpe/Ringgold) million split of the projected $60 million profit from the tax over the life of its five-year cycle.
Thursday night’s meeting will give residents the chance to chime in on the matter and ask officials questions.
The meeting is slated to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Catoosa County Government Building is located at 800 Lafayette Street in Ringgold next door to the Post Office.