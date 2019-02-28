Catoosa County officials plan on bringing in an outside specialist group to help audit and create a new job classification system for employees.
During the Feb. 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Catoosa County Manager Alisha Vaughn introduced the proposal and explained some services the county would receive as a result.
“We’re asking to approve an agreement with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government to do a classification and compensation study for Catoosa County,” Vaughn said. “This proposal is responsive to Catoosa County’s request to have the Carl Vinson Institute of Government to develop a new classification and compensation for all full-time positions covered under the county’s personnel plan.”
Vaughn added that the Carl Vinson Institute of Government’s faculty and staff’s work would be carried out in several steps or phases to develop the new classifications and pay scales.
“The total cost for the contract is $24,500, and if you approve it, this would start sometime in August of this year,” Vaughn explained.
During Vaughn’s pitch, some residents seemed puzzled as to why the county would need an outside firm to dictate what an employee’s duties are and what to pay them.
Commissioner Chuck Harris asked the simple question of why such a study is needed.
“My question is why?” Harris said. “What is the end game of this?”
Vaughn answered by saying the group would look at all aspects of the jobs in the county.
“First of all, they’ll provide written job descriptions for all our like jobs across the county, and they’ll also look at pay scales for people who may be doing a similar job in two different departments to make sure those pay scales are similar,” Vaughn said. “Then of course, they’ll also compare pay scales to other counties that we compete with for positions to make sure that our market rates are good.”
Vaughn added that creating specified salary ranges for positions will also be part of the study.
“It could also provide a salary range,” Vaughn said. “So, say if you’re hiring a clerk for a position; they would provide a minimum and a maximum salary range for that position. Say you have a person in a position for 20 years; that person’s salary would eventually cap out once they reach that maximum – it would address issues like that.”
Ultimately, a motion to approve the agreement passed by a 3-1 vote with Commissioners Jim Cutler, Steven Henry, and Jeff Long voting yes, and Chuck Harris voting no. Commissioner Charlie Stephens was absent from the meeting.