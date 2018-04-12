Your safety can depend on a lot of things that are easy to forget, like keeping smoke detectors working or how to use a fire extinguisher.
Many people don’t realize that the Catoosa County Fire Department is dedicated to helping to prevent disasters as well as stopping them once they’ve started.
"We can come out to neighborhoods, apartment complexes, businesses, nursing homes, schools, anywhere," says Brandi Trusley, who works in administration with the department, "and teach people how to use a fire extinguisher or make sure smoke detectors are working properly."
The fire department also has several members who are certified to make sure child passenger safety seats in cars are properly installed. Residents can stop by the fire station in Ringgold to have their child car seats checked, or they can keep an eye out for some of the public places the fire department sometimes sets up to offer safety checks.
On April 17, the fire department will be holding a four-hour CPR class that is free to Catoosa County residents. The class begins at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in taking the class should call the fire department to sign up for it.
"It’s a good skill to have," says Trusley. "This is also a chance for those who have already taken a CPR class to refresh their knowledge."
For more information about safety training or inspections offered by the Catoosa County Fire Department, call 706-935-2001. The Ringgold fire station is located at 5282 Evitt St.