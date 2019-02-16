Catoosa County has finalized an agreement with the city of Fort Oglethorpe to oversee its municipal elections later this year.
After handling some aspects of Fort Oglethorpe’s elections in 2017, the Catoosa County Elections Office will now run every election in the county.
Catoosa’s Board of Commissioner’s approved the agreement Feb. 5 after Director of Elections Tonya Moore explained the new responsibilities involved.
“On March 8, 2017, we entered into a one-year trail basis agreement to handle the city of Fort Oglethorpe’s election needs,” Moore explained.
That agreement, which expired Dec. 31, 2017, excluded the county handling the qualifying and collection of Fort Oglethorpe’s ethics reports on candidates.
Moore says the new agreement encompasses everything.
“This request is for an ongoing contract, which means Catoosa County elections will handle all their elections services including qualifying, collecting their elected official’s candidate ethics reports, and any and all special elections, even in odd-numbered years,” Moore explained.
The Board of Elections approved the contract on Jan. 8, and then the city of Fort Oglethorpe approved it during its Jan. 14 City Council meeting.
Moore said the contract includes language that if either party decides to terminate the agreement, it must give a 90-day written notice.
Moore added that the county already has such an agreement with the city of Ringgold.
“We’re already in contract with the city of Ringgold, Moore said. “We will now handle all the elections for the county and with both cities.”
The board unanimously approved the contract.
When Fort Oglethorpe officials approved the contract in Jan., Mayor Earl Gray opined that the agreement made a lot of sense from an efficiency standpoint.
“I think it’s a good solution and it’s also going to put everything at the county where last year we were doing some of it here and some of it at the county,” Gray said. “I think it’s a good deal for the city.”