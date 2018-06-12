Catoosa County Farmers Market: Homegrown, homemade, every Saturday

Homegrown vegetables and fruits, jams, jellies, local honey, home-baked goods, flowers, jewelry, candles, soaps, wood crafts, fabric crafts, bird feeders — the list could go on and on. Local eggs and meat, pecans, popcorn, dream catchers, wind chimes, entertainment.
Every Saturday through Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., this is what you’ll find at the Catoosa County Farmers Market by The Colonnade.
“We have around 25-30 vendors for opening day,” says market manager Samantha Friar. “And we’ll have three bands playing – The Austin Zackary Band, The Rosewood Group and Connor Priest.”
This is year two for the Catoosa County Farmers Market, which is growing in popularity. “It’s a way of helping the community,” says Friar. “It gives people access to locally grown, nutritious foods without additives or preservatives and it helps local farmers and crafters sell their goods.”
Catoosa County Farmers Market
Where: 220 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 9 to Oct. 13
What: Homegrown and homemade products, entertainment
Contact: 706-891-4199, facebook.com/catoosafarmersmarket
Friar says there are always openings for new vendors. All products must be locally grown or made. There is a $25-a-year membership fee, then a cost of $5 per market ($10 if electricity is needed) per vendor.
There is no admission fee for the public. There will be a free inflatable play area for children, and CCFM plans to have more activities for children as the season progresses. The market also runs occasional drawings for gift certificates through its Facebook page.
“We hope to see everyone come out to the market to get locally grown food and products and to enjoy some entertainment,” says Friar. “It’s a lot of fun.”