Catoosa County officials have made a financial commitment to pay for a portion of road resurfacing as part of a highway infrastructure grant application.
During the most recent Board of Commissioner’s meeting on July 17, Catoosa County Projects Inspector Jeremy Bryson explained the funding commitment needed for the application process of the grant.
“The Chattanooga Hamilton County North Georgia Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) began accepting applications for the highway infrastructure project program, and it requires a 20-percent match,” Bryson said. “So, what we’re looking for is a commitment for the 20-percent match.”
Bryson explained that the federal funds are dispersed to help governments create a solid infrastructure with their main roadways.
“This would be federal money that we would be getting,” Bryson said. “The federal share of that would be $210,320, and a local match on our end of $52,580 for a project estimate of $262,900.
Bryson says the money would go to the resurfacing of a number of main roads in the county.
“We’d like to utilize these funds for upgrading our striping on a lot of federally qualified roads that we just resurfaced,” Bryson explained. “We are wanting to go to the thermal plastic instead of paint because you’re going to get about double the life.”
Commission Chairman Henry praised interim County Manager Carl Henson and Public Works Director D.E. “Buster” Brown for their work in seeking out the program.
“This is that grant that Carl and Buster went to Chattanooga and got,” Henry said. “Keep it up; it was worth the trip up there.”
As far as the specific roads involved, Bryson said the grant is just in the application phase right now, but that there is a list in place.
“We have a project list,” Bryson said. “We’re basically looking at most of our main roads; Cherokee Valley, Poplar Springs, Three Notch, Dietz…the stuff that we haven’t really put thermal on. Most of our roads that were going for moving forward, we’re putting the thermal plastic on there, that way we can keep the pavement markings up there with the quality of the road that we’re getting.
Bryson added that the project would cover a number of miles worth of road in the county, but that the amount given in the grant could change based on how many people apply for those funds.
“We’re looking at covering 30 miles center line, which will put us up around 60 lane miles,” Bryson said.