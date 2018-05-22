Catoosa County officials have approved a contract extension with the company that handles its emergency mass notification system and has plans to offer a new app to help better prepare residents for various situations.
On Tuesday night, May 1, newly hired Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Dennis Thayer explained the need for extension of the mass notification system contract and mentioned an app that will be a part of the system’s new upgrade.
“I’m proud to say we’re moving forward and moving in the right direction,” Thayer said. “What we’re asking for is your approval of extension of a one-year contract with Everbridge.”
Everbridge became a staple in the county’s severe weather notification plans after an EF-4 tornado ravaged Ringgold and the surrounding area in April 2011.
“In 2012, the county entered into a contract with Everbridge to provide mass notification,” Thayer said. “This is a system that we use for our severe weather notification to the community as well as any other notifications that we need to make. Currently, we have right at 27,000 residents that are on the systems, so it’s nearly half of our population utilizing this. It’s a one-year contract that expires May 6, so I’m asking for an extension of one year for this contract at a price of $16,876.”
The three present board members — Chairman Steven Henry and commissioners Bobby Winters and Jeff Long — unanimously approved the extension.
Thayer added that he recently met with Everbridge officials at an EMA conference and discussed free upgrades that the company plans to implement in the coming months.
“They’re going to upgrade the service, and one of the things involved will be an app for the system,” Thayer said. “The app will be available for smart phones and if you have the app, if we send out a weather bulletin or special notice of some kind, they’ll get that notice. They’ll get it if they’re in the area regardless of where they’re from. That’s also if you have the app and you’re traveling anywhere else, you’ll get the information.”
“That app is going to be a huge deal,” Chairman Steven Henry said.