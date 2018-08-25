Two weeks after hearing a pitch from the school system, Catoosa County commissioners approved the donation of more than six acres of land Tuesday night, Aug. 21, for development of a new college and career academy.
During the Aug. 7 meeting, Catoosa County Public Schools Superintendent Denia Reese presented her vision for the college and career academy, which will be designed to give local high school students the opportunity to take part in specified studies to better prepare them for the workforce.
Reese pitched the idea of building the school on the Benton Place Campus near the Amphitheatre.
Tuesday night (Aug. 21), the board unanimously approved donation of two tracts of land to help make the project happen.
“We have a resolution from the board authorizing an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the Catoosa County School System for a conveyance of real property and easement rights in connection of the construction of a college and career academy at Benton Place,” County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty said.
The land donation is two fold; one tract of 4.89 acres for the academy, and another tract of 1.26 acres in easements for the purpose of building a joint parking area for the school and the county.
“The purpose of this is to have a college and career academy at the Benton Place Campus and also to house the 911 operations of Catoosa County that will work in conjunction with the college and career academy,” Patty explained.
Currently, Catoosa County 911 works out of the Catoosa County Courthouse, a location it has outgrown.
Moving the 911 operations to the school site will not only provide new digs for 911, but it will also allow for that department to work hand-in-hand with the school as it trains students who are interested in that field of study.
Patty also said the county’s Economic Development Authority will also relocate to the building.
“Space will be provided by the school board for the 911 center and the development authority at that location,” Patty said.
Prior to bringing the project to the Board of Commissioners two weeks ago, the school system had partnered with Georgia Northwestern Technical College in securing a planning grant from the Technical College System of Georgia.
Now, Reese says they will look to finalize their application for a $3 million grant to help build the academy.
Part of the grant process includes securing support from local government and businesses.
Reese got that support over the past two meetings, which culminated with the board unanimously approving the land donation and the relocation of the 911 center to the academy in a move that will greatly benefit both sides.
“I just want to say how much I appreciate the partnership that we have formed in this endeavor,” Reese said. “I believe it is going to change the landscape of education in Catoosa County. I appreciate the vision you all have, and I believe it is one of the best projects that we have ever worked on together.”
The plan for the academy is to offer specific “pathways” for students to take part in. Those five pathways will consist of a School of Building Design and Power, School of Law and Justice, Medicine and Nursing, Early Childhood Education, and a School of Information and Technology.
“This will give students a two-year jumpstart on a four-year degree,” Reese said. “We have an amazing opportunity to give every high school student from all economic backgrounds the opportunity to attend college free.”