With the Fourth of July in the rearview mirror and Labor Day a few weeks away, Catoosa County has approved an ordinance to regulate pop-up fireworks stands within the county.
During the July 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, City Attorney Chad Young discussed the details of a new ordinance in a both public hearing and the regular meeting.
“This is an ordinance for firework sales in unincorporated areas of the county,” Young said. “It’s pretty limited in its scope. As the board is aware, in 2015, the General Assembly authorized the sale of fireworks in the state of Georgia statewide. There’s nothing that this county or any other county can to do prevent or regulate that.”
However, Young did explain that the county can oversee licensing and permitting of temporary businesses that come around seasonally.
“One limited part of the statue that says if a retailer that has a license from the state wants to set up one of these temporary stands on the Fourth of July or other days when fireworks sales are popular, that the county can regulate that by issuing them a license and a special-use permit, and we’re authorized to collect a fee,” Young said. “The statute sets the fee at $500 for the license and $100 for the special-use permit.”
The statute in question requires that those funds collected from the licensing and permit fees goes back into funding public safety programs throughout the county.
Young reiterated that the ordinance would only apply to those looking to setup a temporary location in the unincorporated areas.
He added that the issue recently came to light when a proprietor inquired about such licensing.
“This came about actually because we had one retailer that wanted to set up a temporary location,” Young said. “They issued the check made payable to the county and delivered it to our fire chief. We have to have a mechanism in place to be able to collect that money and to do something with it.”
The board unanimously approved the ordinance after agreeing that having something on the books would be a good idea moving forward.
“The ordinance authorizes us to collect these fees, issue the license, and designates the fire department as the point of contact to take the application and issue the license,” Young said.