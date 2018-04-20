Three months after opposing Erlanger Health System's plan to build an ambulatory surgery center in Catoosa County, local officials have now opposed the company's application to build a cancer center in the same area.
During a Board of Commissioners' meeting Tuesday night, April 17, commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of opposing Erlanger's certificate of need application for a radiation oncology center along Battlefield Parkway.
Both Erlanger and CHI Memorial, which bought the former Hutcheson properties last year, have applied for the certificate of need for the radiation oncology center.
County Attorney Chad Young explained that, like the ambulatory surgery center, the county can choose which company to support.
"The request is for the county to join CHI Memorial in supporting their application for a certificate of need to reopen the cancer center at the former Hutcheson on the Parkway," Young said. "Memorial desires to reopen that cancer center, but because it's been shut down for a certain period of time, they have to get permission from the Department of Community Health."
At the same time, Erlanger has also filed through the Department of Community Health requesting permission to build a cancer center on its property off Battlefield Parkway.
"The state, as I understand it, will only approve one of these applications, and Memorial is requesting since they have purchased what was Hutcheson and are seeking to restore the services lost when Hutcheson closed, they are asking the county to support its application and to object to Erlanger's."
Andrew McGill, vice president of strategy and business development at CHI Memorial, spoke to the board during the meeting about the roots in North Georgia and its plans for the future.
"On December 29 we acquired what was Cornerstone Medical Center (in Fort Oglethorpe) and began the work to create the kind of hospital you deserve," McGill said. "Now, 118 days later, we remain on our mission to restore it as the hospital CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia.
McGill said the company will soon open a newly refurbished 36 in-patient wing for patient care. It will continue to rebuild and grow medical staff that includes primary care doctors, specialists, and surgeons, he said.
"Much progress has been made in our goal to provide you with the same level of care that you've grown accustomed to receiving at our two hospital campuses downtown (Chattanooga, Tenn.) at Glenwood and out at Hixson, (Tenn.)," McGill said.
McGill says the multi-million dollar investment the company has made in acquiring the old Hutcheson properties is a way for the group to provide local care for residents.
"We are seeking state approval to replace and upgrade the linear accelerator for our radiation therapy services," McGill said. "We will also add for the first time a CT simulator, which means you can go to the cancer center, but for the first time to get your treatment planning done with your physician and get your care there. We think you should be able to get your cancer care here at home and are committed to making that possible with this $4.5 million investment. This project is a lynchpin of our broader plan to expand and strengthen our healthcare delivery here in Northwest Georgia."
The reasoning behind the support for a certificate of need stems from laws in place to prohibit the duplication of services that drive up healthcare costs.
The Department of Community Health will side with one of the applicants over the other because in theory there aren't enough patients to justify two centers in the area.
McGill added that CHI Memorial plans to renovate and essentially replace the Hutcheson hospital, and that the radiation center is a key element of the company's plans for the future.
"The long-term plan is to build a replacement hospital, the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia. It will take approximately a year to plan, finalize, and then two years of construction," McGill said.
If unsuccessful in its application for the cancer center, McGill told commissioners, the "overall future plan for CHI Memorial Hospital of Georgia will be severely compromised."
Commissioner Ray Johnson asked if the county had to get involved, or if it could "stay out of it," essentially leaving the two hospitals to fend for themselves and have the same chance with the Department of Community Health.
"That's a possibility," Young replied. "If the board wants to not take a position for or against either application, you're certainly not required to."
The board ultimately voted 4-1 to oppose Erlanger's application, with Johnson casting the dissenting vote.