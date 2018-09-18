Catoosa County commissioners have tabled a decision regarding the design of a new fire station, so they can gather more information on the project and sort out location specifics.
During the Sept. 4 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Fire Chief Randy Camp presented the board with three bids for architectural services for the construction of a new Fire Station 2 in the Woodstation area off Alabama Highway.
However, commissioners seemed to be caught a little off guard that the potential project was already to the design stage.
“I’d kind of like to table this for this meeting so that we can meet with you (Camp) and go over build particulars and look at this,” Commissioner Jim Cutler said.
Camp’s proposal included quotes from three bidders, and he also detailed the need for a new facility.
“We are proposing to draw out of the 2014 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds that was allocated for stations and facilities an improvements. … We feel that our next station that needs to be replaced is Station 2 at Nickajack and Ga. 151,” Camp said.
Camp said the need for a new facility is mainly due to the size of the existing one and the fact that there are no shower facilities at that location, as well as no separate quarters for female firefighters.
Where the current station is located also presents a renovation problem, which means the facility would probably have to be built and a parcel of land nearby.
“Were landlocked, so adding onto it would be an impossible feat. … Well, I wouldn’t say impossible, but since the property is landlocked, it’s really tight, so there’s no place to even construct field lines,” Camp explained. “This station was built a long time ago, so there’s just a tank in the ground.”
Overall, Camp said, the project will probably cost in the neighborhood of $1.2-$1.3 million.
The three bids for the architectural services ranged from $78,000 at the top end, to $31,000 with the low bid.
“We received three price quotes from three firms; KHR Architects was a six-percent design and build, five-percent engineering, and one-percent admin costs was $78,000,” Camp said.
Billingsley Architecture’s bid was $54,700, and Camp’s recommendation was the bid from Rossville-based KCP Architects in the amount of $31,650.
“We worked with them on Station 3, and we really like the outcome of Station 3,” Camp said. “KCP Architects’ bid is for a total of $31,650 for design plans and build documents, project construction oversight, and closeout.”
After the county approved nearly $725,000 worth of renovations to Station 3 in the Graysville area earlier this year, there’s somewhere in the neighborhood of $1 million in allocated funds for upgrades to stations and facilities.
Camp said Station 3 is almost fully operational again pending finalization of a gas meter issue.
“We’re ready to go inside and start running calls again at Station 3,” Camp said.
As for the proposal for Station 2, commissioners agreed to take some time to reexamine the project before committing to architectural services.
“This is the first time I’ve heard of this too, so I’d like to know a little bit more about it” Commissioner Bobby Winters said.