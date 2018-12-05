Catoosa County officials say they’re close to selling a tract of land to the state for construction of a new Georgia Forestry Commission ranger station.
In June, commissioners first discussed selling the property, a four-acre tract off Bandy Road near McGill Lane.
The county acquired the property, which is a portion of an 11-acre tract, after it was condemned by the previous owner.
The county also had to spend money and time cleaning the property up, as well as sort out the title issues before a sale could take place.
During the Nov. 20 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty said the title issues are almost ironed out and that the sale could be completed by the end of the year.
“We’ve approved this sale before in general terms, but this particular contract fills in all the blanks and makes the option to purchase official,” Patty said. “The purchase price of the four-acre tract is $20,276.
Patty says the county filed for a quiet title action on Nov. 16, and that the sale can be completed 30 days after that date.
Throughout the whole process, Forestry Chief Ranger Seth Pierce has been complimentary of the board for its support in trying to get the new station built.
During the meeting, he said that the new station could be operational within a year and a half.