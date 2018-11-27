A Catoosa County church was heavily vandalized during a burglary incident, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred sometime between 9 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 20. at Gospel Way Baptist Church on Bowling Road.
The offender(s) broke into the facility and caused extensive damage both inside and outside of the church, reports show.
Church members told deputies that a door was broken down, as well banged up walls and shattered windows.
It appears as though nothing was actually stolen during the incident; however, approximately $3,000 worth of damage was done to the property.
Church officials say they plan on looking into installing security cameras on the property.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Thacker at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.