The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce hosted Celebrate Catoosa Gala Pearls and Poker Casino Night on March 3 at the Colonnade Civic Center. The event celebrated the business community and several individuals who have contributed greatly.
The following 2017 Chamber Business Awards were presented:
Chairman’s Award — Chris Hunt, Community National Bank
Ambassador of the Year — Russell Fritze, AFLAC Insurance
Non-Profit of the Year — Primary Health Care Centers
New Business of the Year — Bee Still Spa
Micro Business of the Year — True Life Chiropractic
Small Business of the Year — The Print Shop
Medium Business of the Year — Crye-Leike Realtors North Georgia
Large Business of the Year — Food City, Fort Oglethorpe
The Catoosa County Citizen of the Year was presented posthumously to Patrick Sharrock. Patrick’s parents Michael and Cindy Sharrock accepted the award. Patrick always had a smile and offered encouragement to others and was involved in a host of activities and organizations, including poster child for the Alhambra Shriners; advocate for the disabled at the Creative Discovery Museum; volunteer for the Miracle League and the Chattanooga Zoo; worked with Ringgold Telephone as a tornado relief volunteer; Kids Club at Catoosa County Library; Southern Jesters at the Colonnade.
He was amazingly cheerful even during his own struggles. Sadly, Patrick passed away in 2017.
Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Business Person’s Hall of Fame was presented to Randall Peters. Peters has served the community through individual contributions, patriotic support, and community activities which has resulted in a better community for all. He was president of Weeks and Peters Insurance, director of the Better Business Bureau, chair of the Chamber as well as the Economic Development Authority, and president of the Ringgold Rotary Club and more.
Peters has received the following honors: Small Business of the Year, Board of Education Business Partner of the Year, Ringgold Jaycees Member of the Year, Ringgold Rotary Club, Business Owner Award, Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, and Catoosa County Citizen of the Year.