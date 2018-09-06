The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce has announced the retirement of Martha Eaker, president and CEO, and named Amy L. Jackson as the new president and CEO. Ms. Jackson will assume the duties on Jan. 1.
Eaker has served the Chamber since 2007 and earlier this year made her decision to retire effective December 31, 2018.
“I have been fortunate to have led the Chamber for the past 11 years,” Eaker said. “We have experienced growth in membership as well as programs offered. I am very proud that under my leadership we have been recognized by the Georgia Chamber as a certified Chamber of Commerce and received accreditation from the U. S. Chamber. I am excited and feel very confident in Amy Jackson taking the reins of the Chamber and continuing moving toward excellence in the organization.”
After receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in business management at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Jackson began her career in sales as a marketing representative for IBM in Savannah, Ga., and then in Nashville. While employed as the business sales manager of T-Mobile in Chattanooga, Jackson served as a Catoosa County Chamber ambassador. She has been the membership coordinator for the Chamber for the past two years.
“I am excited and humbled to be selected to serve as the president and CEO of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce,” Jackson said. “I look forward to continuing to build the relationships between community, government, education and business.”