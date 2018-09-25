The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce will host the Showcase Catoosa Business Expo on Thursday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold.
Presenting sponsors of the Expo are the city of Fort Oglethorpe, Capital Bank, National Healthcare of Fort Oglethorpe, and MedSTAT.
The public is invited, at no charge, to attend the Showcase Catoosa Business Expo, where there will be more than 80 exhibitors. It’s a perfect opportunity to “Take a Break and Sample Catoosa!”
There will be food samples, booths, shopping, door prizes, silent auction items, and more. The grand door prize will be two roundtrip airlines tickets from Chattanooga donated by Chattanooga Airport.
This is a fun and exciting way to learn about the different businesses in our area and to shop locally to support the community.
Martha Eaker, president and CEO of the Chamber, said, “The Showcase presents a great opportunity to see many of the local businesses all together and become aware of the opportunities to do business locally. From restaurants to retail, from service companies to manufacturers, they will all be here. I encourage you to come to the Showcase, visit with your neighbor, and become familiar with your community and what is available right outside your door.”
For more information, contact the Chamber office at 706-965-5201.