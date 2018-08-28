After testing the waters on a new heavy-duty utility trailer, Catoosa County recently opted to purchase the piece of equipment and designate several miscellaneous items as surplus.
During the Aug. 7 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown explained his department’s need for a new trailer four decades after the last one was purchased.
“This proposal is to purchase a used 2008 equipment trailer,” Brown said. “The Public Works Department currently has a need for a 48-foot equipment trailer. This trailer will replace a 41-year-old trailer that was taken out of service in 2017.”
Brown said he and the department did their due diligence to find the right deal on a trailer.
“The goal was to find a good used trailer that would meet the needs of the department at half the price,” Brown explained. “United Rental has offered a 2008 48-foot, 80,000-pound hydraulic tail trailer in good condition for $24,950.”
While the price of the trailer might seem a little high, Brown explained that it is much lower than the price of brand new ones.
“So, I got a couple of more quotes for newer trailers. The bottom was $56,000 and the high end was $96,000. “We’ve used the trailer for a few weeks now, and my mechanics have gone under it, over it, and checked it all out. It’s a good trailer.”
The board unanimously approved the purchase, and Brown said the purchase would be made with 2014 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds.
Chairman Steven Henry commended the department’s ability to get top value from the trailer they recently retired.
“To be clear, we’re replacing a trailer that is 41 years old, so we’ve got our moneys worth out of it,” Henry said.
In addition to the purchase of the new utility trailer, Brown got the board’s approval to designate several other items of county property as surplus.
“These items will either be auctioned on GovDeals.com, or disposed of depending on the condition of each item,” Brown explained. “The items include vehicles, copiers, miscellaneous equipment, furniture, etc. There’s a ‘96 van, a couple of Crown Victorias that have been retired from the sheriff’s department, a 20-year-old dump truck, a 30-year-old pickup truck, and a lot of chairs and copiers and things.”
Although it’s sometimes hard to recoup the exact value of an item, Brown said that using the online auction process has brought in a lot of revenue as it relates to surplus items.
“Since we’ve been using GovDeals, since 2014, we’ve brought back about $200,000, so that’s good,” Brown said.