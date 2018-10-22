The Catoosa County Board of Education has been recognized by the Georgia School Board Association (GSBA) as an Exemplary School Board for the third consecutive year. Only 35 out of the 180 school boards in Georgia were recognized for this award at the 2018 annual GSBA conference.
The recognition program was designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. According to the organization, “GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.”
The Exemplary Distinction marks the highest honor any board of edu-cation can receive. To achieve this status, the Catoosa County Board of Education met or exceeded GSBA’s criteria for strategic planning, accreditation compliance, and training.
Superintendent Denia Reese said, “This award is evidence of our Board of Education’s commitment to excellence in providing leadership for Catoosa County Public Schools. To achieve this highest level of distinction for three consecutive years requires many hours of additional training and strategic planning. I am honored to work with a Board committed to achieving GSBA’s Exemplary Distinction, but I’m most proud that their highest priority is doing what’s best for children.”
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership. In 1998, GSBA was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
For more information on the awards and recognition program, please visit the GSBA website (www.gsba.com).