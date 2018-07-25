Catoosa County officials recently approved a construction bid to renovate the historic Old Stone Church and Museum on U.S. Highway 41.
The Board of Commissioners awarded the bid on Tuesday, July 3, after Building Maintenance Director Greg James explained some of the issues that have existed during the bidding process where initial proposals came in way higher than projected.
“We held bid openings on April 12 and only one bid was received, which was for $65,234, which was way more than I thought it should be,” James explained. “So, the project was re-bid in later April and we opened them May 10. This time again, we took extensive measures to contact local contractors to see if they may want to bid.”
James says bids were high, but that his department was eventually able to work something out with JB’s Roofing and Construction out of Douglasville, Ga.
“They attached two estimates; one for the roofing, which was $14,935, and then the wood replacement, painting, and handrails for $14,986, which would bring the total estimate to do the restoration to $29,921,” James said. “They previously replaced the roof at the animal shelter and had good results and good feedback from that.”
The board unanimously approved awarding the bid.
The issue was first brought to the attention of the board last October, when former commission chairman and local historian Bill Clark explained that repairs were much-needed.
The facility is operated by the Catoosa County Historical Society, and is listed on the National Registry of Historical Places.
The building was built in 1850 and served as a military hospital during the Civil War.
James said the high bids for the roof, replacement of rotten wood trim, painting, exterior woodwork, etc., was not something his department was prepared for.
“$65,000…that was not going to work for us, it was way over budget,” James said.
Funding for the work will come from the 2009 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax).
Commission Chairman Steven Henry praised the diligence of James and his staff in trying to get the best deal for the work.
“A lot of people think we just blow money, but we’ve been working a year on this to save $30,000,” Henry said.
“Yes, sir…I thought it could be done for $30,000 and we’re right at that,” James replied.