Catoosa County firefighters will have new equipment coming their way pretty soon after the Board of Commissioners recently awarded a bid for new turnout gear and boots.
During the Jan. 15 meeting, Fire Chief Randy Camp presented the bid results to commissioners.
“We solicited bids to purchase 30 sets of turnout gear and 30 pairs of 14-inch boots. The sealed bids were opened Dec. 18,” Camp explained. We had three bids and the fire department is requesting the Board of Commissioners to approve the purchase from Bennett Fire Products of 30 sets of gear for a total price of $71,670, and 30 pairs of boots from the same vendor at $11,340.”
Camp said the bids were pretty competitive, but that having the same company fill both orders has its advantages.
“We did receive a bid for $11,100 (on the boots), which is $200 cheaper, but the firm was in Miami,” Camp said. “They said they would actually ship the boots up to us and what we didn’t purchase or what didn’t fit, we would have to ship back.”
Ultimately, proximity and service was the deciding factor in going with Bennett Fire Products on the boots.
“We feel like having a vendor that’s closer, in Cherokee County. They’re going to come up and fit the firefighters that are in need,” Camps said. “So we’ll get a custom fit, and the boots that don’t fit or have problems, they take them back and take care of that. We feel that having it all from one vendor would be a lot better.”
Before voting, Commissioner Charlie Stephens inquired about the life of the equipment once it’s put to use.
“What about the wear and tear?” Stephens asked. “How long will this gear last?”
Camp said the life of the gear depends on the individual firefighter and the number of calls involved.
“The gear should go at least 10 years, but a lot of it depends on the user,” Camp said. “The firefighters that are more aggressive, taking more heat, and the stations that are busier. Sometimes the gear might last 3-5 years. With others we can get sometimes 12-13 years out of them, so it balances itself out.”
Commissioners ultimately approved both purchases at a total cost of $83,010.
The gear, which includes complete sets comprised of coats, boots, helmets, hoods and gloves, will be paid four out of SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds.