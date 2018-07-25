Catoosa County officials have awarded a bid to resurface three roads in conjunction with a grant it’s receiving from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
During the July 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown explained the recent bidding process and the financial details associated with the LMIG (Local Maintenance Improvement Grant), which will cover a significant portion of the cost.
“This is the 2018 LMIG contract for the reclamation and paving project for Stewart Road, Temperance Hall Road, Talley Circle,” Brown said. “We opened three bids on June 14, and the lowest responsible bidder that met the criteria was C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc., in the amount of $1,888,917.15.”
Brown explained that of that $1.8 million total, $729,981 would come from the LMIG Grant, while the rest would come from the county’s 2014 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) fund.
Commissioners unanimously approved Brown’s recommendation for the bid award.
Brown said all-in-all, the work will cover a little more than four and a half miles of roadway.
“It’s about 4.64 miles,” Brown said. “And we also have the TIP (Transportation Improvement) Grant coming out this year, which will help us with some of these projects also.”
Brown said one of the bigger problem areas is on Talley Circle near Heritage Middle School.
“Talley wasn’t built for all those buses,” Brown said. “It was paved in 2010, so eight years have gone by and that’s what happens when you pave over potholes.”
Rather than a quick fix this time around, Brown says the work will be more extensive and will last much longer.
“With this process, we’ll create a base with Talley Circle, it’ll be a concrete base, and we’ll make it last,” he said.
The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.