Catoosa County officials recently awarded a bid for its annual janitorial services after five different companies showed interest.
During the final commission meeting of the year in December, the board voted unanimously to re-up with the company that has handled the duties over the past three years.
“Proposals were accepted for the annual janitorial services after it was published three times,” Public Works Director D.E. “Buster” Brown said. “We received five proposals, and recommend SKB Facilities & Maintenance, which provides our services now. They’ve done an excellent job over the past three years.”
Not only has the company reported done a great job over the past three years, but Brown said they also had the lowest and most complete bid.
“The proposed contract for 2019 is in the amount of $153,359.66, which includes the same number of buildings and services as 2018,” Brown explained. “It is $6,430 higher, but it hadn’t increased in the last three years.”
Brown says the funding for the janitorial services budget comes from the maintenance department’s general operating fund.
Brown said there haven’t been any real issues with SKB since they began providing services.
“In my short time here, I haven’t really received any flack from them,” Brown said.