Catoosa County recently signed off on new agreement with a geospatial company to handle its flyover data for Geographical Information System (GIS) mapping.
The agreement is for the aerial photography of the county, which is used by the county Tax Assessor’s Office in evaluating property assessments.
During the most recent Board of Commissioner’s meeting in late December, County Attorney Chad Young explained that Chief Appraiser Dale McCurdy recently evaluated bids for the work and made a recommendation.
“The proposed contract is with Quantum Spatial for a lump-sum fee of $30,400,” Young said. “This would be paid from 2014 SPLOST. There’s more than sufficient funding in that SPLOST for GIS to cover it.”
Young explained that McCurdy and his office received multiple bids for the work, but that some didn’t meet all the necessary requirements.
“Mr. McCurdy did look at several different proposals,” Young said. “There was one proposal from a prior company that was slightly lower than this one. However, we weren’t able to come to terms on the contract. They wanted to put all sorts of limitations of liability in the contract, and they weren’t willing to negotiate out that if they didn’t do the job properly, they would refund us some money no matter how bad the damage was.”
Young also said that initial discussions with that low-bidding company also included some additional issues about insurance.
“They scrambled around when we asked them for their insurance, and then there were some other responses they gave us back when we were negotiating that should have been pretty straight-forward contract terms,” Young said. “We didn’t have a comfort level with them.”
Another deciding factor in choosing to go with Quantum Spatial was the fact that consultants with the University of Georgia recommended the company because of their superior qualifications.
“Mr. Rupert from the University of Georgia highly recommended Quantum Spatial because they have some additional certifications other bidders did not have,” Young explained.
Copier maintenance agreement
In addition to the flyover mapping agreement, commissioners also unanimously approved renewal of the county’s copier maintenance agreement with Southern Duplicating of Chattanooga.
County Chief Financial Officer Carl Henson said the county currently has 12 copiers located in various departments, which are currently being serviced by Southern Duplicating.
“They’re on an annual contract that runs concurrent with the county’s fiscal year,” Henson said.
The total cost of the agreement is $3,764.
“Most of these machines were purchased from them and are currently under contract,” Henson said. “We get longer than normal on the life of them. They run seven to eight years.”