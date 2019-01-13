Local author Janie Dempsey Watts has released a third book, this time a children’s story.
She will read excerpts from it and discuss it on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 3:30 p.m. at Dalton State College’s Roberts Library, room 201. The event is free and open to the public.
Watts’ book “Pap Pap Goes to Paris and So Does Ricky!” is a travel story about a boy and his grandfather and their experience going to and visiting the Eiffel Tower. The book contains several French expressions and includes descriptions of scenes seen from the Eiffel Tower. Illustrations are by Lyn Martin.
Watts authored two novels set in North Georgia, “Moon Over Taylor’s Ridge” and “Return to Taylor’s Crossing,” as well as a short story collection, “Mothers, Sons, Beloveds, and Other Strangers.” Her nonfiction pieces have appeared in Chicken Soup for the Soul, Guidepost, and the Christian Science Monitor.
Watts is a mother of two, a grandmother of three, and she lives near Taylor’s Ridge in Catoosa County. For more information on Watts, visit www.janiewatts.com.