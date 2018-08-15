Catoosa County commissioners approved the rezoning of a proposed neighborhood development off Moore Road Tuesday night, Aug. 7, but stipulated that only so many homes can be built on the land.
Following at two-week tabling of the matter, the Board of Commissioners approved the rezoning of a 52-acre piece of land off Moore Road from agricultural (A-1) to residential (R-3), but did so after addressing issues with the developer’s protocol in requesting the change.
Developer Hoyt Lance expressed last month his desire to purchase the land and develop more than 100 single-family homes.
Both Engineer Derek Blackwood with MAP Engineers, and attorney Frank Jenkins speaking on Lance’s behalf, stated the plan includes 103 homes to be constructed.
Given that R-3 guidelines require a 10,000-square-foot lot per home, Lance’s team expressed its plan to seek 103 variances from the Planning and Zoning Commission if the zoning change was approved.
Knowledge of that plan has become an issue for commissioners during the two weeks they’ve been discussing the matter.
“That’s where we’re getting skewed here…we’re looking for an R-3 zone, but you’re bringing a plan that has 103-104 variances,” Commission Chairman Steven Henry said. “In my opinion, I don’t think the debate is about the zoning. The debate’s about the 103 variances that comes along with the zoning.”
Henry contends that the board is essentially being put on the spot to approve one issue knowing the developer’s plans to make changes down the road to what they’re being asked to approve.
“The variances, that’s a separate case. But the way this is happening, y’all are intertwining this together which is making this a little more difficult,” Henry said. “We have MAP Engineering telling us, ‘we’re applying for R-3 and 103 homes’; once we’re aware of it, we have to address it.”
The development is slated to include upgrades to Moore Road, sidewalks, streetscaping, buffers, and designated green space within the subdivision.
Blackwood pointed out that groundbreaking at the site is still a year away, and that it would probably be two years before the first home was erected. However, the issue regarding the variances was still a sticking point with commissioners.
“If the variances are not approved; that is a separate case and we would have to adhere to the guidelines of the R-3 zone, whatever those may be,” Blackwood said. “We are asking you to review and approve R-3, subject to us going and getting variances on this.”
Resident Gary Roach opined that making such a decision with the variance knowledge could impact how zoning decisions would be handled in the future.
“They’re asking for the 103 lots; it’s obvious that’s the plan they brought to you,” Roach said. “I think if you grant the R-3 zoning knowing that they’re going back and requesting the variances, you’re setting a precedent in the county that allows other people to do the same thing.”
Commissioner Jim Cutler asked if developers would be interested in sticking to the R-3 guidelines for the development and making between 61 and 65 houses, but Lance said the project didn’t make sense for him to only build that many homes.
“If we approve R-3, can you build 63-64 houses on there,” Cutler asked.
“No sir,” Lance replied. “The numbers won’t work. That’s not my objective.”
Like Henry, Cutler said his issue is also with voting knowing the rules are going to be altered as the project progresses.
“I have no problem with developers or developments; the problem is you’re asking us to go R-3 knowing that we’re basically rewriting the R-3 zoning laws,” Cutler said. “You can’t come in and ask us for R-3 knowing that you’re going to put in 103 lots.”
Henry added that one of the biggest issues has been that all the drawings and plans submitted have pointed out the plan for at least 103 lots.
“It’s like entering an exhibit (in court) basically…once it’s on the table, we have to look at it,” Henry said. “This is the second time we’ve been presented a drawing of 103 or 104 houses and then you say ‘oh, don’t look at that because that’s a totally different case’. Well, if it’s a different case, it shouldn’t be brought out.”
Ultimately, Henry motioned to approve the R-3 rezoning, but with the stipulation that there be a cap of 72 homes that can be built in the development.
“I don’t feel comfortable not setting some type of stipulation,” Henry said. “I’m very concerned about a precedent we’d open up…if we do it for one developer; we have to do it for every developer.”
The motioned passed 4-1 with commissioner Bobby Winters voting no.
Another issue that was brought up by commissioners and Fire Chief Randy Camp was how the proximity of the 103 lots could impact fire safety.
Camp said smaller separation between homes could be an issue if a fire ever broke out.
“The problem you run into when they’re real close together is the exposure,” Camp said. “Typically when they’re real close together; if there’s any heavy involvement, you don’t have one house burning, you have three houses going.”
Lance’s camp didn’t immediately say after the meeting whether or not the stipulation would halt plans for the development.