Catoosa County officials have approved putting a new transportation tax on the ballot in the spring, giving residents the opportunity to vote on the proposed 1-percent tax.
The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) is a way for the county to bring in a projected $60 million in revenue over the next five years to help pay for transportation work on roads and bridges.
The approval came Tuesday night, Dec. 18, during a Board of Commissioners meeting. The referendum vote will be on a special election ballot on March 19.
Over the past couple of months, commissioners have met with officials from the cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe and ultimately hashed out a 70/20/10 split of the projected funds.
That breakdown would equate to $42 million for Catoosa County, $12 million for Fort Oglethorpe, and $6 million for Ringgold.
All three governments met for a joint town hall meeting Nov. 29, but very few residents showed up to ask questions about the matter.
During the “appearances” portion of Tuesday night’s (Dec. 18) meeting however, three residents spoke up against the proposed tax.
Resident Roger Nelson argued that the tax adds price to food rather than the fuel that is actually used for transportation, and that the tax could be a burden for those on fixed incomes.
“It’s absolutely not a transportation user tax because no tax is going to be collected on gasoline or fuel, so it’s not a user tax,” Nelson opined. “It absolutely is an increase on the food tax. This increase will be the classic, regressive tax that hits our senior citizens, low-income, and fixed-income residents the hardest.”
Resident Cherise Miller said her biggest issue is the cost involved with holding a special election for one item.
“There’s only one issue on the ballot for March and it’s this TSPLOST,” Miller said. “To me, this is a big waste of money. … We will have to open up every precinct in the county, have at least probably two workers working at each precinct. We’ll have to pay those workers, pay the utility bills, and we will also have to have ballots printed up. To me, this is a lot of extra expense that we don’t need just for one issue on a ballot. We don’t need anymore taxes in this county.”
The cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold both unanimously approved the intergovernmental agreement during their City Council meetings on Dec. 10.
County Commissioner Jim Cutler stated that even though the three governments are in agreement, the public vote will ultimately decide whether the tax is implemented.
“So in the truest form of democracy, what we’re doing is allowing the citizens of Catoosa County to vote for the TSPLOST, or vote against the TSPLOST … which ever they decide,” Cutler said.
“That’s right,” County Attorney Chad Young replied. “It’s got to pass by simple majority — 50-percent plus one.”
Cutler added that both cities approving the agreement speaks to how much they believe the tax can help in funding the necessary projects.
“So they’re both (Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold city councils) saying to their citizens that ‘we think this is something that everybody in the cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe should vote on’,” Cutler asked.
“Correct,” Young replied. “They have blessed putting this proposal on the ballot and by entering into the intergovernmental agreement, they have essentially requested that this board pass the resolution and put it on the ballot.”
The resolution passed 3-2, with Chairman Steven Henry, Cutler and Commissioner Jeff Long voting “yes,” while commissioners Ray Johnson and Bobby Winters voted “no.”
After the meeting, Winters said he voted “no” because his term is up and he was reluctant to vote for something this significant just before new commissioners take office.
Both Winters and Johnson were defeated in this year’s primary election by newcomers Charlie Stephens and Chuck Harris, who will fill their seats beginning in January.
After the vote, Long said he didn’t agree with Nelson’s categorization of the TSPLOST as a “food tax.”
“Just to clarify, this isn’t just a food tax,” Long said. “This is everything except motor fuel.”
With a March 19 vote now pending, commissioner chairman Henry said the county will hold more meetings between now and the election to better inform residents of the plans for the TSPLOST funds.
“We just want to remind everybody that we have TSPLOST meetings and we’re more than happy to answer questions,” Henry said. “The next one is Jan. 10 at the Fort Oglethorpe Gym. If you come out and you have questions, we want to answer them.”