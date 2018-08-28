Catoosa County recently approved new personnel software for its 911 Center aimed at creating a more efficient way to track the progress and training of employees.
During the Aug. 7 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County EMA and 911 Director Dennis Thayer pitched the new software to commissioners and garnered unanimous approval.
Since taking over the position in February, Thayer says he has worked diligently to build the 911 Center up to where he believes it needs to be.
“We’re having some difficulty with our records management of our employees,” Thayer said. “Our employee records and training records are kept in a couple of different places right now. Our personnel records are kept in a completely different place.”
Thayer said one of the biggest concerns is keeping up with everyone’s certifications.
“We have no system in place to identify when an employee’s training is running out,” Thayer said. “A lot of our employees have certifications that need to be kept up over a two to three-year period, and there’s nothing in place to notify us and keep track of that without having to manually do it and that’s very difficult.”
Ultimately, the board approved entering a one-year agreement with Guardian Software Systems.
“It’s a personnel software program that is used by a lot of law enforcement agencies and 911 centers,” Thayer said. “It’s used by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office. It’s a personnel tracking system. What it does, it’s basically a personnel software system where we can maintain and track all their training records, accolades, disciplinary records and those types of things.”
Thayer added that the software would help supervisors chart daily notes regarding employees, give progress updates, and contribute to the evaluation process as it pertains to pay raises.
“I’d really like to see us do an evaluation-based merit system when it comes to raise time, and this software will help us considerably with that,” Thayer said.
The software contract is a one-year pact at a cost of $1,494.
Radio buyback plan
In addition to the new software, the board also approved Thayer’s request to sell some of the department’s outdated radios back to the manufacturer as an added layer to the county’s ongoing portable radio replacement plan.
Four county departments; 911, EMA, the Fire Department, and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department recently teamed up for the three-year radio replacement plan.
Now, some of the obsolete old radios will be sold back to help offset some of the cost involved with purchasing newer ones.
“We were able to make a large enough purchase for them to offer a buyback program,” Thayer said.
At $337 per radio, Motorola will give $5392 back in total for 16 radios, which will be applied as a credit to the overall purchase price of what the county is spending for this year’s phase of the program.