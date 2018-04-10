Catoosa County commissioners recently approved a bid to replace the carpeting inside the Colonnade Civic Center at the Benton Place Campus.
On March 20, Colonnade Director Lora Ogden presented a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners regarding who should supply the building's new carpet.
"I'm here tonight to ask commissioners to approve a contract award to Flooring International Distribution to replace the carpet at the Colonnade," Ogden said. "Most of the carpet is original to the building and is 17 years old. Through wear and tear and some mishaps during events, the carpet is in desperate need of repair and replacement."
Ogden explained that three bids came in for the work, and that she recommended the low bidder in the amount of $145,588.
"We did solicit three bids, and this money would come from the 2014 SPLOST," Ogden said. "It was approved at that time, and I've spoken to Carl Henson and the money is available currently to finish this project."
The bid includes replacement of all the carpet in the building, as well as replacement of the stair lighting in the facility's theatre.
"The stair lighting that we currently have in the facility, you can no longer get the parts to replace that and that's actually a safety issue if we don't replace those lights," Ogden explained. "The carpet that we're putting in, it's very similar to the carpet we have now, and they're anticipating 10 to 15 years...we got 17 out of it the first time. The carpet is from Shaw, which is where most of the carpet that's in the building now came from."
Ogden said she researched the company extensively before bringing the recommendation to the board.
"They were the low bidder, and I did check their references," Ogden said. "They have a considerable amount of experience, and I think they would do us a good job."