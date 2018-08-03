Catoosa County commissioners recently approved some matching funds for the 2017-2020 Transportation Improvement Project (TIP) designed to repair several roads.
During the July 17 commission meeting, Public Works Project Inspector Jeremy Bryson explained that the state recently opened bids on the project.
“This is about matching funds for current projects we’re in the process of moving forward on,” Bryson said. “The state received bids a couple of weeks ago and we’re at the 20-percent matching part of it.
Bryson says the work will include work on portions of three roads, and at a cost just over $1.4 million.
“The federal share of it was $1,135,305.43, and tonight we are requesting a 20-percent match fund of $283,826.36 for a total project cost of $1,419,131.79,” Bryson explained. “The match will go for the project that’s going to repair Red Belt Road, Poplar Springs Road that runs in front of Heritage Middle School, and Hoover Road. The state of Georgia is actually going to be administrating the project.
Similar to the current Highway Infrastructure Project (HIP) designed to resurfaces several other roads, this project went through a funds commitment agreement months earlier, and now it’s time to pay the county’s portion for the work now that a bid has been accepted.
“We did the application process, but this is for the actual funding. They are seeking the actual matching funds now,” Bryson said.
Bryson stated the work should be finished by the end of the year if everything goes according to schedule.
“They have until Nov. 30 for a completion date,” Bryson said. Depending on (how) this process and theirs goes… sometimes it gets pushed back a little bit further, but I’m looking for it to be completed this year.”