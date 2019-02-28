Catoosa County officials have approved a consulting contract for a feasibility study of the bridge on Graysville road next to the railroad tracks.
During the Feb. 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty proposed the contract and explained that it would be an ongoing assessment of the bridge and railroad.
“The item is for the Graysville bridge feasibility study with American Consulting Professionals LLC,” Patty said. “What they would propose to do for us is in several different stages, and it’s addressing the issue that’s caused by the railroad crossing there at Graysville Road and the bridge over Graysville Road.”
Patty said he was still working through a couple details in the contract pertaining to ownership of documentation.
“With this particular study, we’ve got a contract with a couple of terms and conditions that we still don’t have fulfilled,” Patty explained. “We would like to ask that the Board of Commissioners approve that, subject to the county attorney’s ability to get two specific items in the contract that we need to get modified. One is that we would not own the documents they end up generating in connection with that study.That’s not going to be acceptable. We’ve got to have the right to get all of the documents that are generated in connection with the study. And the other is that an attempt to lower the liability in connection with that particular contract.”
Chairman Steven Henry said the study is primarily to figure out what can and can’t be done with the bridge from a safety standpoint.
“This is a study to see what can be done with the railroad and the bridge,” Henry said. “Many of you who don’t live in that area probably don’t realize how bad it is. There are some public safety issues there. The first step is railroad coordination.”
The board unanimously approved the first steps of the study, which Patty said could come in at around $14,500.
“It’s in phases. The initial phase of the study is $6,000 to determine the general conditions with respect to CSX (railroad), and then the next stage is $8,500 to give us an idea about how feasible it will be to proceed with that project,” Patty said. “Of course, we could stop at any time.”