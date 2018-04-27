After thorough discussion, Catoosa County's Board of Commissioners recently approved a three-percent raise for all employees and adjusted some of the language in its medical policy.
County employees saw an increase on their pay stubs earlier this month, but only after the board weighed multiple options in late March.
During the March 20 meeting, interim County Manager Carl Henson discussed the common three-percent raise for all employees. He fielded questions about how the percentage would stack up with different departments making different salaries and working more hours per pay period.
"The approximate amount spread across the board to equal the three-percent would be 50 cents per hour, but you've got some departments that work 80 hours a pay period, some that work 84, and some that work 88, and then you have the fire department that is scheduled 118," Henson explained. "So, for the bulk of the county that works 80 hours a pay period, that's 2,080 hours at 50 cents, which would be $1,040 per year. On the fire department that works or is paid for over 3,000 hours, that would be like $1,560, so you'd be paying the fire department $500 more than you would the departments that work 80 hours, which is roughly 50-percent (of departments)."
Some of the trepidation among the board revolved around the fire department benefiting the most from the increase and essentially hiking a regular employee's pay into an area where it's similar to that of a supervisor, only without the authority.
Going that route, the county wouldn't be giving the fire department a three-percent raise, but in actuality, more like a 3.7-percent raise.
"For directors that make below $47,000 per year, three-percent would be $1,400, where you'd be paying your directors a $1,400 increase versus your fireman's $1,500 increase," Henson explained.
Chairman Steven Henry pointed out that there's a reason supervisors make more than regular employees.
"The managers that are responsible for the people have to make more money than the people to be responsible, or they're not going to want to be responsible," Henry said. "Nobody wants to get their rear end chewed out for less money."
Henson said the average hourly pay among all county employees from top to bottom is around $16.50 per hour.
After a motion and a second on the three-percent increase, Commissioner Ray Johnson made an amendment to just do a 50-cent-per-hour raise for each employee across the board. After a lengthy discussion, that amendment failed 2-3 with Jim Cutler, Henry, and Bobby Winters voting no.
After circling back to the original motion regarding the three-percent raise, the board approved it 5-0.
"The biggest thing is, we just want to do what's the most fair for everyone," Cutler said.
Medical policy
Also during the meeting, the board unanimously approved a language change in the county's medical policy, which allots employees up to two weeks worth of leave in the instance of a major medical emergency.
" The medical policy allows an employee, if they have a major medical issue, to take up to two weeks of medical leave for that," County Attorney Chad Young said. "The staff recommends that we add to that, a sentence that the major medical policy exception can be used by an employee only one time for each incident of major surgery, major illness, or major injury."