Catoosa County officials recently approved a change order for its Poplar Springs Road storm water project that includes an additional cost of nearly $100,000 and an extra 1,000 feet of piping.
During the June 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Building and Zoning Director James Davis explained that the work, while expensive, is necessary to the issues that currently plague that area.
“The board doesn’t like to hear change order, but this one is one we definitely need,” Davis said. “We are currently working on our 2017 stormwater projects, working on closing those out. However, this proposed change order would allow for installation of approximately 1,000 feet of 36-inch pipe along the south right-of-way line along Poplar Springs Road, more specifically, the 1200 block located between Harris Drive and Holcomb Road.”
Davis explained that the stormwater issues are damaging the roads and could present safety concerns for drivers.
“There are several concerns with that area of the road,” Davis said. “First, there’s no road shoulder. Vehicles traveling eastbound are not able to recover if they were to leave the roadway. Second, the velocity of the stormwater runoff is starting to erode approximately three sections of the road. Third, a four-inch gas line runs along the center of the ditch and it’s already been exposed in several places.”
Overall, the new work will add just under $100,000 to overall cost of the stormwater projects on the county’s docket.
“The labor cost associated with this change order is $97,620, which results in a change in the current contract from $460,076 to $557,696,” Davis said. “The materials for this change will be supplied by Public Works and will be paid for by stormwater SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax). With the size of the pipe, and the 1000 feet of pipe, it’s an extensive job.”
The board unanimously approved the change order and Davis said the work will hopefully be completed by the time school starts back in Aug.
“We have received notice from the Sheriff’s Department that this is a very dangerous area of roadway that definitely needs to be repaired,” Davis said. “The lack of shoulder along with the exposed gas lines….it’s not good.”