Catoosa County commissioners have approved a budget amendment that’ll cover employee raises and the full-time appointment of a magistrate judge.
On Tuesday night, May 1, Carl Henson, the county’s chief financial officer and interim county manager, presented the amendment to the shorthanded board.
Board of Commissioner Chairman Steven Henry, along with commissioners Bobby Winters and Jeff Long, made up a quorum with commissioners Jim Cutler and Ray Johnson absent.
Henson explained that the bulk of the amendment, roughly $201,000, would pertain to the three-percent employee raises that were approved in April, as well as accounting salary, and the salary of a magistrate judge for the remaining months of the fiscal year.
“An amendment is required to meet changing governmental expenses needs which have arisen during the current fiscal year,” Henson said. “There are three components of this request; the first one is the wage increase effective April 2018, the amount is $200,824. The second component is an increase in accounting expenses for salary and payroll related expenses related to provide for an additional person as backup and support for the remaining months of the current fiscal year. This amount is $20,302. The third component is an increase in the magistrate expense for salary and payroll related expenses related to provide for a full-time non-chief magistrate judge for the five months remaining in the current fiscal year for $34,221.”
All three layers of the budget amendment allow for a net increase of expenditures in the amount of $255,347 and will be provided for from the county’s contingency reserve fund.
“This will leave approximately $158,000 in the contingency reserve fund that was provided in the current year budget,” Henson said.
Although the three present commissioners unanimously approved the amendment, it wasn’t without some hesitation.
“Should we table this until we have more of a full board?” Henry asked
“You have a quorum, and it’s on the agenda, but it is certainly within your prerogative to table it if you like,” replied County Attorney Chad Young.
Henry also pointed out that the need for an additional magistrate judge has been due to the new State Court not alleviating caseloads as much as initially thought.
“We’re seeing a year and half later that their (magistrate) cases have stayed. …. Unfortunately crime is going up,” Henry said.
Henson said the magistrate position has been considered part-time for the fist seven months of the fiscal year, and that the amendment will provide for that person to be full-time for the balance of the current fiscal year.