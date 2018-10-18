Catoosa County commissioners recently signed off on two annual services contracts that’ll keep the Tax Assessors’ Office running smoothly for another year.
During the Oct. 2 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Chief Appraiser Dale McCurdy presented both contracts to the board, which totaled a little less than $15,000.
According to McCurdy, one contract is for the office’s website, and the other for the assistance the county receives in evaluating land improvements.
“The Board of Assessors is requesting approval of the annual contract with Schneider Corporation. It’s a parent company for the QPublic for our website and posting of our public information,” McCurdy said.
The agreement will run through Sept. 30 2019, at a cost of $7,750.
“Then we have the contract services for the 2019 tax year with Georgia Mass Appraisal Solutions & Services (GMASS),” McCurdy said. “It’s a maintenance contract to assist the board and office with land and improvement evaluations and schedules for the 2019 tax year. GMASS has been providing support to the board since 2014.”
The agreement with GMASS is a $6,800 contract.
McCurdy informed the board that both purchases were already in the tax assessor’s budget for 2019 and that their board approved both items in late September.
Commissioners unanimously approved both items, and Chairman Steven Henry commended McCurdy and his staff for their work.
“Thank y’all for doing such a great job,” Henry said. “That’s an excellent site.”
“It is,” McCurdy replied. “It’s some of the best money we’ve spent.”