Catoosa County officials recently approved a recommendation to adjust how it presents salary compensation when advertising open employment opportunities.
During the January Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Attorney Chad Young explained the need for the adjustment to the county’s personnel policy, and offered the necessary recommendation.
“It’s a resolution to amend section 603 of our county personnel policy in the employee handbook,” Young said. “Presently, that’s the section that sets forth the requirements of how we advertise open employment positions. Presently, there are several requirements that must be met, and one of those requires that every single advertisement shall contain a salary range.”
According to Young, there have been instances where posting a broad range has impacted the candidate pool.
“In a few instances, the county manager and staff have run into problems where posting a specific salary range before you know the qualifications of the candidates you’re going to get has been a problem,” Young explained. “Namely, that you might get a qualified candidate that if you post a really low salary range, they won’t even apply.”
Young suggested that amending the policy might allow staff to streamline the advertisement depending on the position.
“Management has requested that this section be amended and provide that every posting of an open position either include a specific salary, a salary range, or it can provide that salary will be determined based on the candidate qualifications,” Young said. “That’s the requested amendment to the policy language.”
The board unanimously approved the amendment.
Currently, the county’s website has postings for seven full-time jobs, one part-time, and one volunteer position.
Family Collaborative
In addition to changing the language in the personnel policy, the board also approved once again being the fiscal agent for the Catoosa County Family Collaborative.
The Collaborative is an organization that focuses on solving current problems in the community and preventing future issues regarding the education and well being of children and families.
Coordinator Phil Ledbetter explained that the organization is funded through a grant, which the county accepts on behalf of the Collaborative.
“We would like to thank the Board of Commissioners for being our fiscal agent for the Catoosa County Family Collaborative for approximately 15 of our 20 years in existence, and we would like to ask them to again for FY2020,” Ledbetter said. “This resolution is based on our $50,000 grant that we get every year. Every county in the state of Georgia has a family connection collaborative with a coordinator, and this pays for salary, business expenses, materials and that type of thing.”