Catoosa County officials recently voted to abandon two different right of way tracts, one of which will assist a new development with its layout.
During the June 5 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Attorney Chad Young explained why the county has no interest in either piece of road: an area of Industrial Boulevard off Alabama Highway and a portion of U.S. Highway 41 in the Graysville area.
“This is the last phase for the board to consider abandonment of an unused portion of the public right of way known as Industrial Boulevard,” Young said. “Specifically, earlier this year in April, the board certified at the request of the city of Ringgold and the property owner where they proposed to start or may have already started construction on a new Burger King restaurant.”
Young says the right of way landed in the county’s lap as excess.
“Industrial Boulevard in that area where the state rerouted the road several years ago, the county ended up with a lot of excess right of way,” Young said. “The property owner and their engineer have asked the county to abandon a small section of the excess right of way on Industrial Boulevard. It is 20 feet wide by 120 feet long.
Young says the reason for the abandonment is so the developer can make specific changes that will help with traffic congestion.
“It only affects their property, but by abandoning that, two things happen. Number one, that section which is 0.6 acres goes back on to the tax rolls. And secondly, it allows them to configure their parking lot and their drive-thru lanes in a different way that will improve traffic flow in and out of that site,” Young explained. “The city of Ringgold is on board with this proposed abandonment and Buster (Donald “Buster” Brown) from Public Works has certified that this access right of way is in no way shape or form needed by the county to maintain the road.”
The board unanimously approved the abandonment, and likewise did so for the stretch of right of way off U.S. Highway 41 in the Graysville area.
“This comes to the board because around 1900 or 1920 believe it or not, that area was laid out like a lot of the county has been, in a subdivision that never really got developed. It has tiny lots shown on a plat recorded on the old records at the clerk’s office, and it also shows various 40-feet unnamed roads criss-crossing across the property,” Young said. “If you were to go out there, these roads don’t exist on the ground. But under Georgia law, when you record a plat, the county has the right to say it has an interest in the property, and could open the road. The proposal is to abandon any interest the county has in this unopened 40-foot right of way.”
Young said the Public Works Department also confirmed that abandoning the roads will not affect the county.
“There’s no way really feasibly possible to open and construct these roads because houses and everything are constructed all over them,” Young said.