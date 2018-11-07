The Catoosa County commissioner’s meeting was more crowded and youthful than normal Tuesday night, Nov. 6, as the board recognized Heritage High School’s newly-crowned state champion girls’ softball team.
Head Coach Tanner Moore and numerous members of his 2018 Heritage softball team took a photo with commissioners after County Attorney Skip Patty recapped the team’s recent accomplishments.
“They are the GHSA Class 4A State champions this year,” Patty said. “They did that with a record of 25-6 and a historic 10-0 record through the playoffs, unbeaten. It’s the longest winning streak in 10 years.”
Patty says the program has had a great run not only this season, but over the last few.
“This year’s senior class’ record over the last four years is 101-36, just amazing,” Patty said.
Patty also pointed out the team’s regional pitcher of the year, Rachel Gibson, as well as three first team all-region players, and three second team all-region players.